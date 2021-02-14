rhino investment partners Inc Buys New Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 412,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,000. Great Western Bancorp comprises approximately 7.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. 234,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

