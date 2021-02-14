rhino investment partners Inc Acquires Shares of 301,762 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 301,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 4.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

