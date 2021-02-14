Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

