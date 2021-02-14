Revain Trading Up 4.3% This Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $6.98 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.00985115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.42 or 0.05408205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

