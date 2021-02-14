Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Position Cut by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RFP shares. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,017.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,790 shares of company stock worth $269,185. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RFP opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.17 million, a P/E ratio of -149.29 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

