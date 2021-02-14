Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

VPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,307,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,813,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

