Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
VPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,307,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,813,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
