Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 35.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Republic Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Republic Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of RSG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

