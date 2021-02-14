Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Update

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the January 14th total of 59,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Renren has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

