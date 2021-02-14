Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Update

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the January 14th total of 59,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Renren has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

