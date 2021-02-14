Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,343 shares of company stock worth $1,181,931. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $266,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

