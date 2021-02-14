Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.