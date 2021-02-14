RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,026 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

REL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39) on Friday. RELX PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £36.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,833.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,750.21.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

