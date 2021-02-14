Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,549,960. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of RS opened at $125.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $135.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

