Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,135,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,714,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $20,331,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 386,045 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.

