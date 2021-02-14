Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DexCom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in DexCom by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $412.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.92.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

