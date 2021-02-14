Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in American Tower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of AMT opened at $227.19 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

