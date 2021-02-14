Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

