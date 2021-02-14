Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,632 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Zynga by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock worth $27,994,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

