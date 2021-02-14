Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.