Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

