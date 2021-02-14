Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,821,000 after acquiring an additional 94,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.79.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $485.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $386.83 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

