Redwood Investments LLC Sells 25,239 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,239 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $531,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

