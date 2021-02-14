Redwood Investments LLC Has $26.98 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,330 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 2.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $26,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.77.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

