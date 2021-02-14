Redwood Investments LLC Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,137 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Tetra Tech worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 7.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 107,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $563,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,839 shares of company stock valued at $26,402,092. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

