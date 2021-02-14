Redwood Investments LLC Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Kornit Digital worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 86,469 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

