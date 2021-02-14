Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.11 Million

Analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce $233.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.70 million. Redfin reported sales of $233.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $874.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.30 million to $879.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,321 shares of company stock worth $5,943,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.