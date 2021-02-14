Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the January 14th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Recruit stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,251. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.
Recruit Company Profile
