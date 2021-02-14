REAL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,477.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $781,006.88 and $5,477.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.29 or 0.01045652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058280 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.64 or 0.05470421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

