RDA Financial Network Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.94. 1,359,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

