RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.54. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 9,598 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.
About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
