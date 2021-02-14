RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.54. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 9,598 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $71.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

