Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $86.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,682. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

