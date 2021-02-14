Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $1,282,677.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,741 shares of company stock worth $27,035,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

