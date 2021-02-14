Raymond James Increases Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $19.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCC. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

