Raymond James Analysts Give Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) a $26.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.79.
Village Farms International stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -324.14 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $20.32.
In other Village Farms International news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
