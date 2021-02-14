Raymond James Analysts Give Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) a $26.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Village Farms International stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -324.14 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

