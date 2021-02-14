Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPD. Truist lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

