Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 283.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $23,791.89 and $2,327.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 283.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00279527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097342 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.93 or 0.92020380 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

