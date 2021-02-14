Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Radiant Creations Group Inc (OTCMKTS:RCGP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.06. Radiant Creations Group shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 410,735 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP)

The Radiant Creations Group, Inc develops and markets proprietary scientific technologies and cosmetics, and over-the-counter personal enhancement products and devices over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary products, which include anti-aging and revitalizing skin cream under the Radiant Creations label.

