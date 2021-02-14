QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.78.

Get QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) alerts:

In other news, insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$27,300.00 ($19,500.00). In the last three months, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $138,760.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.