Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 14th total of 26,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,678. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

