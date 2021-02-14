QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) Short Interest Up 131.0% in January

QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QTXB remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 157,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,904. QuantRx Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

QuantRx Biomedical Company Profile

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test.

