QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) Short Interest Up 131.0% in January

QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QTXB remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 157,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,904. QuantRx Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
QuantRx Biomedical Company Profile
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantRx Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantRx Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.