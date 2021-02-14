QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QTS stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

