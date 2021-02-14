Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Lowered by Cormark

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FR. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

TSE FR opened at C$22.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.68. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.24.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total transaction of C$33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,800. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$899,500. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,954.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

