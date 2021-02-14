Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PennantPark Investment Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PennantPark Investment in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.