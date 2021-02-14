Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $163.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

QTWO opened at $145.74 on Friday. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,022 shares of company stock worth $28,528,537 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Q2 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Q2 by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

