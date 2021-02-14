Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lowered by Wedbush

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuance Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $49.64 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.