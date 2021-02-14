Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

AVNT opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

