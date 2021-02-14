Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.35 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

RGA opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $154.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

