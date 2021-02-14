Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in OneMain by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 788,207 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $13,138,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.95%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.