Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut by Analyst

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kamada in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.98 on Friday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $310.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

