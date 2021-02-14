Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Chegg stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after acquiring an additional 487,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

