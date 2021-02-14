Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Short Interest Update

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the January 14th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Washington Trust Bank owned 0.10% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of Purple Biotech stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 807,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,734. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.33.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

